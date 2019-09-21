ISP, Benton Fire Department check car seats for Child Passenger Safety Week

BENTON, Ill. (KFVS) - As part of Child Passenger Safety Week, Illinois State Police District 13 and the Benton Fire Department checked child safety seats.
District 13 Commander Captain Derek Wise announced that the campaign from September 15-21 is dedicated to helping parents and caregivers make sure their children ride as safely as possible.
According to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 46 percent of car seats are not used correctly.
“By attending the District 13/ Benton Fire Department’s car seat event on Saturday, September 21, 2019, parents can be sure their kids are riding as safely as possible,” said Captain Wise. “The No. 1 goal is to make sure every child leaves the event safer than they arrived. CPS technicians will check the seat for secure fit, explain the law, look up recalls and more.”
To learn more about Illinois’ Child Passenger Safety program, visit www.buckleuplinois.org.
Parents and caregivers can view more information on car seat safety and locate a certified technician at www.nhtsa.gov/carseat.
