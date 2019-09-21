4 Charleston, Mo. city employees honored for their life-saving action to save a fellow co-worker

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Four city employees in Charleston, Missouri have been honored for helping to save the life of a fellow employee.
On Aug. 28, Mike McIlroy was mowing around Whipple Park when the mower overturned and pinned him beneath it.
The employees got on scene and removed the mower so McIlroy could breathe.
Denis Rapert (Department of Public Works), Hunter Harris (Department of Public Works), Austin Henson (Department of Public Safety) and Donald Dixon (Parks Department) were all honor for their actions in saving McIlroy.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.