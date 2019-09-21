First Alert: Warm and breezy start to weekend

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Warm weekend ahead.
Patchy fog this morning, but otherwise partly cloudy, warm and breezy. Highs in the middle 80s to 90. Winds S 10-15.
Tonight will be mostly clear and mild with lows in the 60s. Ligh south winds.
Warm and breezy again on Sunday with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the middle 80s to near 90.
There is be a greater chance of storms Sunday night into early Monday morning.
Heat and humidity should drop behind a cold front on Monday.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.