First Alert: Warm and breezy start to weekend

First Alert Forecast 6 a.m. 9/21
By Kyle Hinton | September 21, 2019 at 9:19 AM CDT - Updated September 21 at 9:57 AM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Warm weekend ahead.

Patchy fog this morning, but otherwise partly cloudy, warm and breezy. Highs in the middle 80s to 90. Winds S 10-15.

Tonight will be mostly clear and mild with lows in the 60s. Ligh south winds.

Warm and breezy again on Sunday with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. Highs in the middle 80s to near 90.

There is be a greater chance of storms Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Heat and humidity should drop behind a cold front on Monday.

