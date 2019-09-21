First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

After some locally heavy downpours (in a few locations) on Friday evening, today should be mainly dry for most of the region as we await a cold front Sunday night. Highs today should range from about 85 to 90, with a bit of a southerly breeze and dew points in the upper 60s. Even most of Sunday is looking warm and mainly dry…but by Sunday evening a cold front approaching from the northwest will bring increasing clouds and an increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms. Currently our northwestern counties in MO and IL show a marginal risk of severe for Sunday and Sunday night. The upside is that the cold front will bring a better chance of needed rainfall to the area Sunday evening and Sunday night…as many locations are approaching a month without measureable rainfall.
The system Sunday night is looking a bit slower…so clouds and some showers may linger into Monday morning especially in KY and TN….before cooler and less humid air blows in from the west on Monday. We’ll get to enjoy 2 or 3 days of actual early fall-type weather before we start to warm up again later next week. Our longer range models are showing another upper ridge developing by next weekend…setting us up for another period of unusually hot, humid weather for the final few days of September.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.