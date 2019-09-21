First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

After some locally heavy downpours (in a few locations) on Friday evening, today should be mainly dry for most of the region as we await a cold front Sunday night. Highs today should range from about 85 to 90, with a bit of a southerly breeze and dew points in the upper 60s. Even most of Sunday is looking warm and mainly dry…but by Sunday evening a cold front approaching from the northwest will bring increasing clouds and an increasing chance of showers and thunderstorms. Currently our northwestern counties in MO and IL show a marginal risk of severe for Sunday and Sunday night. The upside is that the cold front will bring a better chance of needed rainfall to the area Sunday evening and Sunday night…as many locations are approaching a month without measureable rainfall.