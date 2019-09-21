First Alert Saturday Evening Outloook

Looks like we’re in for one more summer-like day before a cold front finally delivers a few days of cooler and less humid weather just in time for the work/school week. Tonight and tomorrow look to be mainly dry, with just a slight chance of showers…..as the cold front will still be off to our northwest. It will remain quite warm for late September, with lows tonight in the 60s and highs on Sunday in the 85 to 90 range again. South winds will be a bit stronger on Sunday as the pressure gradient tightens ahead of the front. The cold front itself looks to move through Sunday night into Monday morning. Latest trends are looking a bit drier…that is….less chance of rainfall, unfortunately. Models are showing a weakening band of showers and isolated thunderstorms moving in from the northwest around sunset and exiting southeast around sunrise. The threat of severe looks pretty marginal…with storms weakening as they move into our area after sunset.