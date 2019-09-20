Woman hit by her own vehicle in parking lot

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Emergency crews were called to the parking lot of a Murray, Kentucky business after a woman was hit by a vehicle.
It happened at approximately 6:40 p.m. at a business on Chestnut St. on Thursday, Sept. 19.
According to the Murray Police Department, Mary Tinsley, 84 of Murray, was hit by her own vehicle.
Tinsley reportedly told officers that when she got out of her vehicle it began rolling backwards, she tried to get back inside to stop it, but fell and was hit by the front tire.
A Murray Calloway County EMS crew transported Tinsley from the scene for treatment of her injuries.
Tinsley’s condition is unknown.
Police said bystanders were able to stop the vehicle before it hit anyone else or property.
