What you need to know Sept. 20

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, Sept. 20.
We made it to the end of the week through the all the heat!
Lisa Michaels says temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 80s with partly cloudy skies.
Scattered rain and possible storms will occur across the Heartland, mainly in our western counties, this afternoon and early evening.
The storms should weaken by the mid evening.
Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 80s during the weekend, but we could see some low to mid 80s next week.
Rain chances increase Sunday as a front will move through pushing rain/storms in during the afternoon and overnight hours into Monday morning.
There could be some gusty winds at times.
- It’s wedding season and a couple is hoping to hit home run with their baseball themed ceremony at Capaha Field in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
- Two young brothers were celebrated for helping a woman who fell into a drainage ditch.
- The Missouri Governor attended follow-up meetings on September 19 on combating violent crime in St. Louis.
- An execution date is set for Russell Bucklew on October 1, 2019.
A Missouri girl used a lip balm container to carry a bit of cheese with her to school.
A raccoon in southwest Florida went for a wild ride on top of a Wonder Bread delivery truck.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.