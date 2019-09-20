Walkway vandalism slows inspection of bridge in Ky.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A walkway beneath the KY 453 Canal Bridge near Grand Rivers was vandalized according to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials.
KYTC said the vandalism as well as graffiti slowed a detailed inspection of the bridge.
The bridge support structure was spray-painted and and someone cut the security gate off the catwalk used by inspectors, potentially damaging the walkway.
“We’re looking at a number of options to address the situation,” KYTC District 1 Chief District Engineer Kyle Poat said. “This includes cutting brush around the bridge or placing a security camera in the area beneath the bridge.”
Officials are asking anyone with relevant information to contact the Kentucky State Police.
Transportation workers with be working with Land Between The Lakes to develop strategies to combat vandalism.
