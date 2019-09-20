Two Heartland officers graduate from Ky. Dept. of Criminal Justice Training

RICHMOND, Ky. (KFVS) - Two local Kentucky men were among the graduates of the recent Class 504 of basic training at the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training.
Jacob C. Hamm of the Graves County Sheriff’s Office and Pedro Loredo, Jr. of the Paducah Police Department were among twenty nine graduates who completed 20 weeks of training, which consisted of 800 hours of recruit-level instruction.
Major training areas included law offenses and procedures, vehicle operations, firearms, investigations, first aid and CPR, patrol procedures, orientation for new law enforcement families and the mechanics of arrest, restraint and control.
Basic training is mandatory for Kentucky law enforcement officers to comply with the state’s Peace Officer Professional Standards Act of 1998.
The Department of Criminal Justice Training provides basic training for city and county police officers, sheriffs’ deputies, university police, airport police and others.
