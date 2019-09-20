Temporary detours in place on Old Cape Road in Jackson for water line project

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Temporary construction detours will be placed along Old Cape Road starting on Monday, September 23.
This is part of the Water System Facility Improvement Project, which was voted for by residents in 2014 to increase the flow of water to fire hydrants in the case of emergencies.
According to the City of Jackson, crews will be working to make new service line connections to the new water line main previously installed during the first phase of the project.
Also included in the project will be the repaving of the street in the areas that were cut for the installation of the waterline main and services.
The temporary detours will start near the intersection of Old Cape Road and S. Shawnee Blvd. and move west. They will be in place only during weekdays and only between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. They will be marked with signage.
Local traffic and residents in the construction area will still have access to their homes during this time.
Weather pending, the detours are expected to last about two weeks.
