Southeast sets record for retention rate

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The retention rate at Southeast Missouri State University is all-time high.
And, the university has seen an increase in its six-year graduation rate. That’s according to a fourth-week enrollment report.
Numbers show the fall to fall retention rate for first-time full-time students has reached an all-time high at 75.3 percent, up 0.9 percent from this time last year. In addition, the six-year graduation rate stands at 49.7 percent, also up 0.9 percent from 2018.
Enrollment is growing in graduate programs, applied computer science, teacher leadership and special reading K-12 licensure.
