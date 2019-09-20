Southeast Missouri State takes next step to allow alcohol sales at athletic events

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Board of Regents for Southeast Missouri State University met on Sept. 20 to consider revising the university’s current alcohol beverage use policy when it comes to athletic events.
University officials approved a motion to update a policy on beer and wine at home collegiate athletic events.
This comes after pilot programs where alcohol was sold within venues hosting various university events.
The sale of beer at select home basketball games was tested over the last two seasons, according to university officials.
These programs allowed the university to gauge the interest of patrons in adding limited alcohol availability as a fan experience. The ability of staff to manage the sale and control at sponsored events was also monitored.
University officials said based on these events, updating the current alcohol beverage policy is recommended.
This would allow the sale and consumption of beer and wine at home collegiate athletic events.
If an update to the policy occurs, sales could begin as part of the 2019-20 basketball season.
Also on the meeting’s agenda were considerations to revise the University’s Tobacco Use Policy and to develop an Institute for Cybersecurity.
University officials said smoking and the use of tobacco and medical marijuana products is prohibited at all times at university owned, leased or occupied facilities that the university owns, leases or occupies.
This also applies to events on university properties or in vehicles owned by the university.
An outdoor smoking area outside the Show Me Center and River Campus Cultural Arts Center will be available for smoking and the use of tobacco products during public events or performances, university officials said.
According to officials, university-designated and approved research projects on hemp (marijuana containing less than 0.3 percent of the THC compound) is allowed within parameters governed by Missouri Statutes and/or the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
University-designated and approved research projects must also abide by city ordinances, the university said.
Sale, distribution or free sampling of tobacco products on campus is not allowed. Littering campus with remains of tobacco products or any other disposable product is also prohibited, according to officials with the university.
The Board’s entire agenda for the Sept. 20 meeting can be found here.
