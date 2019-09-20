Southeast creates Institute for Cybersecurity

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University is creating a new Institute for Cybersecurity.
The university said this will further research, education and service activities.
The program will launch in the spring 2020 semester following approval by the University’s Board of Regents.
“Southeast was the first public higher education institution to develop an undergraduate program in cybersecurity in 2011. The program began with 21 undergraduate students and now serves nearly 160 students this fall. Our graduates are sought after and are successfully securing employment with top-level firms, including AIG, Pricewaterhouse Coopers, Dell Secure Works, Enterprise, Express Scripts and Ameren, among others,” Southeast President Carlos Vargas said.
The university will also offer a new Master of Science in cybersecurity.
