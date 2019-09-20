Missing West Frankfort, Ill. mother last seen “live” on social media

WEST FRANKFORT, Il. (KFVS) - A young West Frankfort mother went on social media looking for a ride and has not been seen since.
Friday, September 20, 2019 marks one year since Lauren Pree disappeared.
Friends and family are holding a candlelight vigil open to the public for Pree at Coal Miner’s Memorial Park in West Frankfort at 7 p.m.
“There’s hope in me every single day that she’s out there. Nobody wants to think the worst when it comes to somebody that you truly love,” said MollyAnn Harper, Pree’s childhood friend.
Harper said the last time she saw Pree was not in person. She said she saw Pree live on Facebook asking for a ride to Mount Vernon, Illinois.
“Somebody has seen Lauren. There’s no way that she’s gotten a ride and just walked off the face of the earth. Somebody’s gotta know where she’s at. And if you do know something, contact us," said Harper.
West Frankfort Police Chief, John Preudent, said police pinged Pree’s phone to Mount Vernon and believe that’s where she was last seen.
“Us friends had contacted each other immediately like you know, where’s Lauren? What’s going on? This isn’t like her. She comes home to her girls every night,” said Harper.
Harper said Pree’s the last person she thought this would happen to.
“She’s a mother of two twin girls, beautiful twin girls. She’s a sister, she’s a daughter, she’s a friend. We just miss Lauren, and we really want her home," said Harper.
Until then, Harper said it’s hard to deal with the unanswered questions.
“We just want closure for Lauren. The grieving process is just kind of stuck on hold for her and her family and our friends. We just want somewhere to bring her home and bury her if that’s the case. And if not, Lauren if you’re still out there and you see this, come home sweetie. We’re waiting for you, and you don’t have to be scared," said Harper.
According to Chief Preudent, police are still investigating. If you have any information, contact the West Frankfort or Mount Vernon Police Department.
