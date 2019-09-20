Medical Marijuana prohibited on Southeast campus

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri State University Board of Regents revised the University’s Tobacco Use policy to prohibit the use of medical marijuana products
It also prohibits working under the influence of medical marijuana on all university owned facilities and vehicles.
The revision also updates the policy to permit university designated and approved academic research projects on hemp, according to Southeast.
The policy change follows a ballot measure, Amendment 2, approved by Missouri voters last fall. Amendment 2 does not change federal law which continues to illegalize marijuana even for medicinal reasons.
