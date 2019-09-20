Man, woman of Kennett, Mo. seriously injured as vehicle overturns in crash

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A vehicle overturns in Dunklin County, Missouri on Sept. 19.
Missouri State Highway Patrol officials said at 12:53 p.m. on US 412 the crash happened two miles south of Cardwell, Mo.
Officials said a 2004 Dodge Ram was driven by 38-year-old Yvonne Goznell of Kennett, Mo. heading east.
Justin Fuller, 29 of Kennett, Mo. was also in the vehicle.
The vehicle ran off the right side of the road, struck two signs and overturned according to officials.
Both individuals had serious injuries following the crash.
Fuller was flown to an Arkansas hospital and Gosnell was taken by Air-Evac to a medical center in Tennessee.
