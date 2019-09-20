KRCU Public Radio plans to expand to cover Poplar Bluff, Mo. area

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - KRCU Public Radio at Southeast Missouri State University plans to expand its service region to include Poplar Bluff, Missouri and surrounding areas.
The Board of Regents approved on Friday, September 20 to acquire the FCC license and equipment from KBIY 91.3 FM in Van Buren, Missouri.
The station will initially reach over 47,000 people with the potential for future expansion to reach nearly 80,000, according to the university.
The purchase is subject to approval by the FCC.
Southeast currently owns and operates two stations, KRCU 90.9 FM in Cape Girardeau and KSEF 88.9 FM in Farmington.
