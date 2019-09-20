John J. Pershing VA Medical Center to host dedication for new Cape Girardeau facility

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A dedication will be held for the new VA Health Care Center in Cape Girardeau.
It will take place at 2 p.m. on September 28 at the new clinic location on Mt. Auburn Road, north of the Southeast Health Cancer Center.
Congressman Jason Smith is expected to attend.
The design and construction of the 43,000 square-foot facility is expected to start soon with completion expected by 2022.
“With the ongoing modernization of VA, the Mission Act, and this new clinic, the time has never been better for veterans to enroll for VA health care,” said Libby Johnson, John J. Pershing VAMC Associate Medical Center Director.
A Navy veteran from Perryville, Johnson explained when the project is complete the clinic will house eight primary care teams, lab and radiology, eye and audiology clinics, pharmacy and several specialty care services and procedures.
“This clinic is another example of our national and agency commitment to serving veterans, by providing more services closer to home,” she said.
Johnson said the goal is to enroll 3,000 new veteran patients over the next two years leading up to the center opening.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.