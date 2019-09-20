IT problem at Holiday World, guests get in this weekend for $10

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Holiday World officials say guests can get into their first Halloween Weekend of the season for $10.
They say there is an IT issue, and some of the rides won’t be operating, and there will be limited food options
It also means they’ll only be able to take cash. Holiday World officials say the cash will go to charity.
Happy Halloween Weekends is the scariest time of the year, and officials at Holiday World say they are going all-in on the theme.
“Everyday at Holiday World is special, but especially during Happy Halloween Weekends we get to break out really neat mazes and really cool decorations and it’s just a fun time," said communications director Leah Koch.
President of Holiday World, Matt Eckert, echoed Koch’s enthusiasm, saying that the park transforms for September and October. Eckert says the amusement park offers a wide variety of activities including magic shows, musical numbers, 12 acres of corn mazes, haunted houses, and all the normal rides available at the park.
“We really do focus on the family," Eckert said. "You know we try to steer away from the spooky, scary things that a lot of places might have. That’s fine, but for us, we really focus on things that provide something for everyone in your entire family.”
Happy Halloween Weekends run from 11-8 on Saturday and 11-6 on Sunday through the end of October.
Normal prices resume September 28.
