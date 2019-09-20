Ill. governor urges residents not to vape

“There is much more research needed to understand the short and long-term health effects of using e-cigarette products. During this investigation into recent respiratory illnesses associated with vaping, I am urging Illinoisans to avoid using these products,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “The safety and health of our residents – especially our young people – is critical to our future as a state, and I’m committed to using the best science to move forward in a bipartisan way to inform and protect our residents.”