Ill. governor urges residents not to vape

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker is urging Illinois residents not to use e-cigarettes or vaping devices.
This comes as the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) continues to investigate respiratory illnesses associated with vaping.
“There is much more research needed to understand the short and long-term health effects of using e-cigarette products. During this investigation into recent respiratory illnesses associated with vaping, I am urging Illinoisans to avoid using these products,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “The safety and health of our residents – especially our young people – is critical to our future as a state, and I’m committed to using the best science to move forward in a bipartisan way to inform and protect our residents.”
The investigation has not identified any particular e-cigarette product or vaping device causing the illnesses.
The Department of Public Health is conducting a survey to try to understand if vaping habits are different among people who have become sick after vaping, compared to those who have not become sick.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.