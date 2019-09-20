Baseball themed wedding to take place at Capaha Field in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s wedding season and a couple is hoping to hit home run with their baseball themed ceremony at Capaha Field in Cape Girardeau, Missouri this weekend.
A love for baseball is what brought this couple together, and they’re stepping up to the plate on Saturday, September 21.
Everything about Matthew Schellingherhout and Sarah Michel’s big day revolves around their favorite sport.
Instead of flowers, Michel will walk down the aisle holding her late father Ron’s baseball glove and they will say their “I do’s”’ at home plate.
After the ceremony, the bridesmaids and the groomsmen will swing for the fences for one inning to see who comes out on top.
“Baseball is America’s greatest past time and it’s Matt and I’s greatest past time," said Sarah Michel "This is what we enjoy together, this is what we involve our daughter in. We have big things in our future and this is where it’s all going to start.”
“We still play softball and we still take our daughter to softball fields with us," said Matt Schellingherhout. "She loves every single night and everybody out there knows her too, so it’s a blast.”
The wedding and the ballgame after the ceremony are open to the public, but the reception afterward is private.
Gates open a 3 p.m. on Saturday and the first pitch will be at 4 p.m.
The couple is encouraging people to dress casual like it’s a regular day at the ball field.
