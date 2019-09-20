First Alert: Heat moves out, rain could move in

(KFVS) - It’s cooling off as we end the week.
Lisa Michaels says temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 80s with partly cloudy skies.
Rain and storms are possible. They are expected to occur across the Heartland, mainly in our western counties, this afternoon and early evening.
They should weaken by the mid evening.
Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 80s during the weekend, but we could see some low to mid 80s next week.
Rain chances increase Sunday as a front will move through pushing rain/storms in during the afternoon and overnight hours into Monday morning.
There could be some gusty winds at times.
