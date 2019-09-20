First Alert Friday Outlook

After an extremely hot, dry, sunny week, we’ve got some subtle changes going on in our weather pattern….as a strong upper ridge begins to break down and get pushed a little to the east. This will allow more moisture to move in with increasing southwest breezes….and a few showers/storms should be allowed to bubble up from time to time. The chance of showers still looks relatively low for today and Saturday before increasing Sunday as a cold front approaches. With clouds and at least a few showers, temps will be not as hot….but still above average….and it will still be quite humid. Highs today thru Sunday look to be mostly in the 85 to 90 range, although it would not be a shock to see a few locations sneak back into the low 90s depending on sunshine.