A few scattered showers this afternoon and early evening

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Friday Afternoon Heartland. Are you ready for Heartland Football Friday? This afternoon we are warm and humid again but today we are seeing scattered showers and thunderstorms developing, especially across our western counties. Temperatures outside the rain are in the middle to upper 80s but quickly fall into the 70s under the rain. This evening the scattered showers will begin to weaken and eventually die out after sunset. Temperatures will fall into the 70s area wide later this evening. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 60s.