Community organization awards $385K in grants for new businesses, economic development
September 20, 2019 at 11:26 AM CDT - Updated September 20 at 11:26 AM

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Area Community Reuse Organization (PACRO) awarded $385,000 in new grants to the City of Metropolis, McCracken County and the Barkley Regional Airport on Thursday, Sept. 19.

At the presentation, Metropolis Mayor Billy McDaniel accepted two grants, in the amounts of $80,000 and $200,00, for the economic development of two startup businesses.

Barkley Regional Airport Executive Director Dennis Rouleau accepted an $80,000 grant to assist in the building of a new terminal.

According to PARCO, members McCracken, Ballard, Graves, Marshall and Metropolis each contributed $16,000 to fund the grant for the airport.

The funding for the airport grant reportedly came from insulating oil sale proceeds.

PARCO said these members feel Barkley Regional Airport is important to all of the surrounding communities as a major asset for economic development in the region.

McCracken County was also awarded two grants.

PARCO said the two grants, in the amounts of $10,000 and $15,000, will be used for a sports market study and a build grant application.

