Caught on camera: Car drives through Ill. mall

CHICAGO, Ill. (CBS) - An SUV smashed into Woodfield Mall, drove down the main hallway, slamming into a kiosk and stores, sending panicked shoppers scrambling for safety.
A Schaumburg police official says no shots were fired. The driver is in custody.
There is video on social media showing the SUV driving into the mall. The user says, “This is not happening right now!”
A witness told CBS 2 that the car was driving erratically and that police have placed the driver into custody. Chopper 2 shows a door into the Sears store shattered, presumably by the car.
Witness Lateef Farooqui told CBS 2 that he was on the second floor when he saw a Chevy Trailblazer driving down the center of the mall “like you would a shopping cart.”
The driver appeared to be younger, Farooqui said. He drove over a kiosk and then hit the Forever 21. The then ran out of the SUV and was caught by police.
Photos provided to CBS 2 show people sheltering in the H & M store.
The owner of the Baskin Robbins ice cream store, Roger Thacker, was standing behind the counter when he heard a bang, which he believed was the SUV driving in the mall.
“It was terriffying, it sounded like gunshots,” said one shopper, who took shelter at the H & M store.
