Burn permit season in Tenn. to begin ahead of schedule

TENNESSEE (KFVS) - Due to dry weather conditions in Tennessee, people will need to get permits for outdoor burning.
Martin, Tenn. Fire/Rescue/EMS Department officials said the Tenn. State Fire Marshal’s Office is advising that the Division of Forestry will launch the burn permit system a few weeks earlier than normal.
Permits will be required for outdoor burning starting Monday, Sept. 23.
Normally, burn permits are required statewide from Oct. 15 to May 15. Officials said many cities and municipalities require permits year round.
The state has not seen an increase in wild land fires, however, officials said safety is the top priority.
Requiring permits is a precautionary measure to from any wildfire threat.
For more information, tips to conduct a safe debris burn, and to apply for a FREE burn permit online, check out www.BurnSafeTN.org.
