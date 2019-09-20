AT&T renewable energy purchases to surpass 1.5 gigawatts of clean energy

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - AT&T has announced that its renewable energy purchases will surpass 1.5 gigawatts of clean energy capacity with the addition of new Virtual Power Purchase Agreements.
The agreements are with Invenergy and Duke Energy Renewables.
This helps solidify the company as one of the largest corporate purchasers of renewable energy in America.
According to AT&T, the purchases are expected to reduce greenhouse gasemissions by an amount equivalent to providing electricity for more than 560,000 homes or taking 690,000 cars off the road for 1 year.
The total annual energy produced is also enough to power the city of Chicago for around 2.5 months every year.
