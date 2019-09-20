2 arrested for drug trafficking near high school

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police arrested a Paducah couple for drug trafficking at a Paducah home across the street from Paducah Tilghman High School.
Detectives executed a search warrant in the 400 block of Otis Dinning Drive on Friday, September 20.
Detectives seized doses of Oxycontin, Xanax, Hydrocodone, marijuana and drug paraphernalia that were near a loaded handgun.
Pills will be sent to the Kentucky State Police Crime Lab for testing. Over $1,300 was also seized.
Exzavier Copeland and A’Liyah Moore were arrested on drug charges and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Copeland faces a charge of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.