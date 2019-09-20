2 arrested for drug trafficking near high school

By James Long | September 20, 2019 at 5:43 PM CDT - Updated September 20 at 5:43 PM

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police arrested a Paducah couple for drug trafficking at a Paducah home across the street from Paducah Tilghman High School.

Detectives executed a search warrant in the 400 block of Otis Dinning Drive on Friday, September 20.

Detectives seized doses of Oxycontin, Xanax, Hydrocodone, marijuana and drug paraphernalia that were near a loaded handgun.

Pills will be sent to the Kentucky State Police Crime Lab for testing. Over $1,300 was also seized.

Exzavier Copeland and A’Liyah Moore were arrested on drug charges and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Copeland faces a charge of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

