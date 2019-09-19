What you need to know Sept. 19

First Alert Forecast

We’ll have cooler temperatures this morning.

Lisa Michaels says northern counties may see the upper 50s while southern counties will be in the mid 60s.

The cool temps will not last for long. Today is going to be partly sunny with hot and humid conditions.

By the afternoon, high temps will range once again from the upper 80s north to the mid 90s south.

However, this looks to be the last very hot day of the week!

Rain chances and cooler temperatures move in by the weekend and next week.

