United Way shuttles residents in Cape Girardeau to show areas of support

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The United Way was shuttling around Cape Girardeau on Thursday, September 19 showing off all the organizations they support.
It was open to anyone who wanted to learn more about the organization.
They started at Centenary Methodist Church and went to several places, including Big Brothers Big Sisters, the Salvation Army, and One City.
A United Way spokesperson said this is one way they can let people know more about what a difference the organization is making in the community.
The United Way says they fight for the health, education, and financial stability of everyone in the community.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.