Suspicious vehicle leads to drug arrest

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested by McCracken County, Kentucky deputies on drug charges on Sept. 18.
Deputies said they were called to 5500 Kentucky Dam Rd. for a report of a suspicious vehicle around 9:47 p.m.
They said when they searched the vehicle, the driver John Parker, 35 of Paducah, was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Parker is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance first-degree (methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
