Sikeston school officials reviewing protocol for buses at train crossings

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - School officials are reviewing standard protocols at train crossings.
The move comes after a social media post claimed a Sikeston R-6 bus driver ignored the safety arms at a crossing.
We reached out to them about the post and the school district responded on Facebook.
A spokeswoman said the video review of the incident revealed the safety of students was never threatened, so the bus driver was not ticketed.
She said student safety is their utmost concern.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.