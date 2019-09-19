Sikeston school officials reviewing protocol for buses at train crossings

The review comes after a social media post claimed a Sikeston R-6 bus driver ignored the safety arms at a crossing. (Source: KFVS)
By Amber Ruch | September 19, 2019 at 4:28 PM CDT - Updated September 19 at 4:28 PM

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - School officials are reviewing standard protocols at train crossings.

The move comes after a social media post claimed a Sikeston R-6 bus driver ignored the safety arms at a crossing.

We reached out to them about the post and the school district responded on Facebook.

Yesterday afternoon, a report was made by a person who stated she witnessed a Sikeston R-6 bus driver ignoring the...

A spokeswoman said the video review of the incident revealed the safety of students was never threatened, so the bus driver was not ticketed.

She said student safety is their utmost concern.

