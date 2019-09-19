Sen. Duckworth to address tensions between Saudi Arabia, Iran during speech

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth will deliver remarks on the Senate floor Thursday, Sept. 19, on the escalating tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran.
According to Sen. Duckworth’s office, the Senator is expected to criticize President Trump’s response to Iran allegedly conducting a drone-and-missile strike on Saudi Arabia’s oil industry.
Also in the address, Duckworth’s office said the Senator will urge her colleagues to replace Authorizations for the Use of Military Force (AUMFs).
The Illinois Democrat reportedly claims AUMFs to be outdated.
According to Duckworth’s office, AUMFs sets the legal framework, parameters and constitutional basis for our ongoing military engagements.
Sen. Duckworth is a combat veteran and a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.
