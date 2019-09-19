REAL ID hits bump in the road amid looming 2020 deadline

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s REAL ID rollout has hit a bump in the road amid it’s October 2020 deadline.
In order for Kentucky residents to continue boarding aircraft and entering military installations after October 2020, they’ll need the REAL ID or a passport.
On Wednesday, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet released a statement saying they’re halting installation and implementation of the REAL ID’s in Offices of Circuit Court Clerk beyond the two existing pilot locations, which are in Franklin and Woodford counties.
“In partnership with the Circuit Court Clerks and the Administrative Office of the Courts, the proposed approach is for Circuit Court Clerks to continue to issue standard, non-REAL ID driver’s licenses while the Transportation Cabinet works with the legislature to consider implementing a network of regional offices to issue the optional REAL ID compliant cards,” the press release reads. “The Cabinet believes this is the fastest and most efficient path forward to make REAL ID compliant cards available statewide before the federal deadline of October 2020.”
The transportation cabinet opened an additional issuance location in Franklin County to help support the pilot program.
Existing licenses are still valid until their expiration dates.
Circuit court clerks will continue to process and issue all standard driver’s licenses and ID credentials until a more efficient, cost-effective solution is developed for Kentucky taxpayers.
The new REAL ID’s will have doubled lifespans, and the cards will be delivered by mail. The Voluntary Travel ID is $48. You are still able to get your existing Kentucky license renewed, but it won’t be federally compliant at this time.
KYTC will continue to provide updates on the status of REAL ID. They say they’re still committed to a successful rollout.
