Pres. Trump approves Ill. disaster declaration

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - President Donald Trump approved a major disaster declaration in the State of Illinois on Thursday, September 19.
The federal assistance will supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe storms and flooding from February 24 to July 3, 2019. It’s available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations.
It’s available on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms and flooding in the counties of Adam, Alexander, Bureau, Calhoun, Carroll, Cass, Fulton, Greene, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, Jackson, Jersey, Knox, Madison, Mercer, Monroe, Morgan, Pike, Randolph, Rock Island, Schuyler, Scott, St. Clair, Stephenson, Union, and Whiteside.
Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.
Nancy Casper was named the federal coordinating officer for federal recovery operations in the affected areas by Pete Gaynor, acting administrator for FEMA and Department of Homeland Security.
Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further damage assessments.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.