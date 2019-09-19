1 person flown to regional hospital after being hit by vehicle in Benton, Ky.

BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - An investigation is underway after a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision in Benton, Kentucky on Thursday morning, September 19.
Police report that it happened at 11:40 a.m. on Poplar Street in front of Little General gas station.
The person hit by the vehicle was flown to a regional hospital by Air Evac. It’s not clear of the condition of the person injured.
The street was closed for about an hour for while the sheriff’s office was called in to reconstruct the collision.
The Benton Fire Department, Marshall County EMS, Marshall County Probation/Parole Officers, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Air EVAC, and Marshall County Emergency Management assisted at the scene.
