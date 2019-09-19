New Chief Nursing Officer welcomed at SoutheastHEALTH

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new Chief Nursing Officer will take the reigns at SoutheastHEALTH.
Southeast Marketing and Communications Specialist Sally Owen said Gina Leath, RN, MSN, NE-BC, CCRN-K will take over the position.
Leath was previously a Chief Nursing Officer for Tennova Turkey Creek Medical Center in Knoxville, Tenn.
She has over nine years of nurse executive leadership and 21 years of progressive management experience in cardiac and critical care services, according to Chief Operating Officer Dr. Maria Sudak.
Southeast staff said Leath’s key areas of will focus include positioning nursing staff for future opportunities and further enhancing care by taking active roles for the health and well-being of patients.
Leath has a Master of Science in Nursing: Leadership and Management, from Western Governor’s University in Salt Lake City, UT.
She is professionally affiliated include the American Organization of Nurse Leaders, the American Nurses Association and the American Association of Critical Care Nurses.
