Murray State University hosts Ag. Hemp Field Day

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - An event in Murray, Kentucky on Thursday, September 19 included field tours, updates and panel discussions on the crop and Murray State’s lead in hemp education.
Murray State hosted its Agricultural Hemp Field Day. The first plot was planted in May 2014.
Since then, the university has hosted field days while working with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture, areafarmers, researchers, legislators, companies and partners to assist in the development of the industry within the region and commonwealth.
