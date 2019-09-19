Murphysboro, Ill. teachers file intent to strike notice

“More than three quarters of our membership is spending upwards of $250 out of their own pockets on school supplies. The majority of our educators are doing school work on their own time,” Langellier said. “It’s no surprise we’re losing teachers. A dozen have left in the past two years alone. We are in the middle of a statewide teacher shortage. We need to start prioritizing attracting and retaining high-quality teachers so we can provide the best education possible to our students.”