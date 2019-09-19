MoDOT remembers fallen workers

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Transportation celebrated it’s 7th Annual Day of Remembrance on Thursday, September 19.
MoDOT stopped to honor workers killed on the job.
According to MoDOT, 134 workers have lost their lives in work-related incidents, including 16 in the Southeast Region.
Heartland News spoke with Assistant District Engineer Andy Meyer who said they took a moment to reflect on the sacrifices they make while working alongside the road.
Meyer said that he wants drivers to think about that too.
“When they see someone with their emergency lights we’re going to ask them to move over a little bit and give them a little space to work," Meyer said. "When their in a work zone, we’re going to ask them to slow down and pay attention to the workers and the equipment and be aware that something could happen.”
Meyer said, one of the hardest parts of the ceremony was hearing from a co-worker who was just 3-years-old when his father was killed on the job.
Meyer also hopes drivers can put themselves in the workers’ shoes because they have families too.
