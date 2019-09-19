Mo. Governor to hold meetings on immediate action against violent crime in St. Louis

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Governor is scheduled to attend a number of follow-up meetings on Sept. 19 on combating violent crime in St. Louis.
Governor Mike Parson will hold meeting with the City of St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page, and other local, state and federal law enforcement partners.
Staff with the governor’s office said the meetings are to propose immediate actions the state can take against violent crime.
The governor will also meet with with Better Family Life as well as the St. Louis Metropolitan Clergy Coalition, and federal, state and local prosecutors to discuss how the state can assist.
A press conference unveiling the state’s immediate action items will be held at 4:30 p.m. according to the governor’s office staff.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.