Law enforcement to participate in Rail Safety Week

CARMI, Ill. (KFVS) - Multiple law enforcement agencies will participate in Rail Safety Week taking place Sunday, Sept. 22 through Saturday, Sept. 28.
The annual week is dedicated to promote rail safety awareness, education and to prevent injuries and deaths.
Illinois State Police District 19 has planned to enforce details throughout the week at various railroad crossings.
It is the sixth year for the district’s participation.
ISP said drivers and pedestrians who disobey laws pertaining to railroad crossings and railroad property will be cited.
Officials state it is against the law for drivers and pedestrians to go around a protective gate or disobey warning lights or bells at a railroad crossing.
It is also against the law for vehicles to be stopped on railroad tracks and anywhere within the highway-rail grade crossing.
ISP defines a highway-rail-grade crossings as being typically marked by white stop lines on the pavement in advance of the crossing, and if not marked by white stop lines, the highway-rail grade crossing extends from protective gate arm to protective gate arm.
“Railroad track crossings can be extremely dangerous, whether marked or unmarked. Please be aware and use caution when approaching and crossing at these locations,” said District 19 Interim Commander Lieutenant Lance Hinkle.
Troopers will also be handing out information to the public on rail safety throughout the safety week.
ISP said local, state and federal law enforcement agencies will be participating in the rail safety initiative.
