Jackson, Mo. considers annexing private subdivision to develop unused land

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Jackson, Missouri wants input from stakeholders of a private subdivision about annexing the neighborhood, so they have access to developing unused land on the north side of town.
The new idea came out of a Board of Aldermen meeting on Monday, September 16, and is one of many routes the city has considered for developing two sizable tracts of land in the city limits that are landlocked.
Mary Carlton bought a new house earlier this year at Saver’s Farm, which is off Cape County Road 302 just outside of Jackson.
She does not like the idea of adding the neighborhood into city limits.
“In my personal opinion I would like to keep it separate,” Carlton said. “I like being in the county. I like that we don’t have through traffic here. I like that kids and people can bike in the middle of the street, play in the middle of the street - it’s quiet. It feels like a family community and when you become a part of the city, it just changes.”
Building and Planning Manager Janet Sanders said the City of Jackson values the opinions of the management and homeowners of Saver’s Farm.
“That is what we’re looking for. What is their interest or is there any interest,” Sanders said. “The topic of annexation was new Monday night. That is not something we have been discussing for months. We’ve been working for months with the property owners of two landlocked tracts trying to find a way that they can develop.”
The two pieces of land are a 42-acre tract owned by the Drum family, and a 27.5-acre section owned by the Litzelfelner family which are adjacent to the city limits and directly South of Saver’s Farm.
Right now Sanders says the opportunity to develop the approximately 70 acres is by expanding off Fraser Ridge, which is the main road of the private neighborhood.
“It’s very unique for us because typically we have is a property owner coming to us asking to be in the city," Sanders said. "We don’t normally reach out to people and say hey do you want to come in?”
Sanders says the city is exploring other ideas, such as de-annexing the 70 acres for private development.
As for Carlton, she hopes to residents like her have more of a voice in the matter moving forward.
“Obviously, when you move and buy a house it’s not cheap," Carlton said. "And if you didn’t give us an opinion or allow us to have our say, I think you would have a lot of that would end up maybe looking someplace else and moving - and I would hate to see that.”
The decision of how to develop the unused land within city limits is far from over.
In a few weeks, Sanders says Jackson will send out surveys to Saver’s Farm to get even more input on the annexation idea.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.