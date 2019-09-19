Influx of frogs, toads after historic flooding in southeast Mo.

MISSOURI (KFVS) - The historic flooding in the Heartland has many ripple effects.
One you may have noticed if you live near the river is lots of frogs and toads.
The Missouri Department of Conservation said frogs and toads reproduced in the spring during the worst of the flooding, which meant more places to lay eggs.
“And with all of our flooding this year, it put a lot of habitat for them to use without fish in it,” said Alex Holmes, MDC naturalist. “Because fish are a major predator of amphibian eggs, whether it be salamander or frog eggs, so often times species like American Toads are looking for places to lay eggs where there aren’t going to be fish consuming their eggs.”
Now, they’re all adults.
The MDC said that can be a good thing if you don’t like bugs because all the frogs and toads will be eating the pests.
Conservation officials say there are also more birds staying in the area that would normally be near the Great Lakes by now.
