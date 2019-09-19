The heat continues but slightly cooler weather is on the way.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Thursday Afternoon Heartland. We are seeing another hot day across the Heartland with temperatures ranging from the upper 80s far north to the middle 90s south. This evening will remain very warm for this time of the year with slowly falling into the upper 70s. Lows by morning will range from the middle 60s north to lower 70s south.
Friday will be partly cloudy and very warm. There will be a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially across our western counties. Highs will reach the middle to upper 80s.
The scattered showers across our western counties look to weaken and die out by the time most football games kick off tomorrow evening. Temperatures will still be well above average for this time of the year so dress cool for Heartland Football Friday.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.