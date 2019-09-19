First Alert Thursday Outlook

Over the weekend the pattern finally starts to shift a bit with the upper ridge pushing east and more moisture moving in from the southwest. Models are a bit undecided but it is looking like a few showers/storms could develop on Saturday….but a much better chance with a weak cold front late Sunday into early Monday. And then next week looks to be partly cloudy and not as hot, with highs mainly in the 80s and lows in the 60s. This is still above average, but obviously not the record heat that we’ve had so far this month.