First Alert Thursday Outlook

One more hot, dry day on tap before we start to see gradual moderation in temps and a slow increase in rain chances. High pressure aloft will keep it sunny and hot today, however, with afternoon highs running well above model numbers again….especially since it’s so dry. With dew points a bit lower, heat index numbers should stay at about 100 or a bit below. Increased cloud cover and a weakening of the upper high should limit temps on Friday to 90 or below. A few isolated showers look possible over the hills of SE MO but still mainly dry.
Over the weekend the pattern finally starts to shift a bit with the upper ridge pushing east and more moisture moving in from the southwest. Models are a bit undecided but it is looking like a few showers/storms could develop on Saturday….but a much better chance with a weak cold front late Sunday into early Monday. And then next week looks to be partly cloudy and not as hot, with highs mainly in the 80s and lows in the 60s. This is still above average, but obviously not the record heat that we’ve had so far this month.
