First Alert: Cooler temps to rise back up to hot, humid conditions

(KFVS) - Expect cooler temperatures in the Heartland as you go about your morning.
Lisa Michaels says northern counties may see the upper 50s while southern counties will be in the mid 60s.
The cool temps will not last for long though, today is going to be partly sunny with hot and humid conditions.
By the afternoon, high temps will range once again from the upper 80s north to the mid 90s south.
However, this looks to be the last very hot day of the week!
Rain chances and cooler temperatures move in by the weekend and next week.
The remnants of Imelda could bring some light rain to some of our counties this weekend, but the impact is not expected to be severe.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.