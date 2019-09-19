Cool Start To Thursday but Another Hot Afternoon Ahead

You may notice cooler temperatures this morning. Northern counties may see the upper 50s while southern counties in the mid 60s. The cool temps will not last for long. Today is going to be partly sunny with hot and humid conditions. By the afternoon, high temps will range once again from the upper 80s north to the mid 90s south. However, this looks to be the last very hot day of the week!
Rain chances and cooler temperatures move in by the weekend and next week.
-Lisa
