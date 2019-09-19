City of Mayfield awarded nearly $98K for pavement improvements

“To be able to announce that Mayfield is the recipient of these funds for additional paving of city streets from Governor Matt Bevin and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is by far the most exciting statement that I have been able to make since taking office,” said Mayor O’Nan. “As with every other city in the Commonwealth, we wish we could allocate more revenue yearly in the budget for paving within the city, and with Governor Bevin’s release of these funds for just that purpose, we are better able to serve the citizens of Mayfield.”