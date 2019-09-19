City of Mayfield awarded nearly $98K for pavement improvements

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - The City of Mayfield was awarded $97,088 for resurfacing work on five roads.
The money comes from discretionary funds.
Resurfacing repairs address existing surface cracks, potholes, raveling and base failures.
Mayfield Mayor Kathy O’Nan said these roads are among the most critical in the city.
“To be able to announce that Mayfield is the recipient of these funds for additional paving of city streets from Governor Matt Bevin and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is by far the most exciting statement that I have been able to make since taking office,” said Mayor O’Nan. “As with every other city in the Commonwealth, we wish we could allocate more revenue yearly in the budget for paving within the city, and with Governor Bevin’s release of these funds for just that purpose, we are better able to serve the citizens of Mayfield.”
Projects submitted to the Department of Rural and Municipal Aid for discretionary fund consideration were evaluated by the KYTC district staff to assess the condition of roads and determine the most critical needs based on factors such as safety, economic impact and traffic volumes.
The roads set to be resurfaced provide access to more than 50 homes and nine businesses, and two of the streets serve as primary school bus routes. They include:
- South 12th Street - City Street 1177, resurfacing 2,750 feet
- Linden Street - City Street 1033, resurfacing 350 feet
- Willow Street - City Street 1027, resurfacing 155 feet
- Terrace Drive - City Street 1136, resurfacing 865 feet
- Louisa Lane - City Street 1227, resurfacing 1,170 feet
The Mayfield City Council is responsible for administering the work, and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will reimburse the city for the projects.
